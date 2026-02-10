New Delhi: Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles has released a new corporate film developed by Ogilvy India, presenting its long-term “Better Always” philosophy around incremental progress, engineering and mobility-led growth in India. The film positions the company’s commercial vehicles within the wider context of daily work and movement across the country.

At the centre of the narrative is a line attributed to the late Piyush Pandey: “Yeh jo humari gaadi hai, Bharat ispe aage badhta hai.” The line reflects his view of the relationship between vehicles and the people and industries that rely on them. According to the company and agency, Pandey’s involvement and perspective informed the tone and storytelling approach of the film.

Conceptualised and executed by Ogilvy India, the film shifts focus from products to the people connected to them, including drivers, fleet owners and small business operators. It uses footage from different parts of India to depict work, logistics and transport as part of everyday economic activity. The narrative situates Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles within broader conversations around livelihoods, infrastructure and mobility.

The “Better Always” expression is presented as a guiding perspective rather than a short-term campaign line. It is described as informing how the company approaches product development, services and operations in the commercial vehicle segment, with an emphasis on continuity and incremental improvement.

Sudeep Bhalla, Head-Corporate Communications, Tata Motors, said, “‘Better Always’ reflects our belief that progress is a continuous journey, and it is our responsibility to relentlessly raise the standards for the nation we serve. It reinforces our long-term commitment to strengthening India’s mobility ecosystem with purpose and resilience. It signifies our focus on continuous improvement across products, services and solutions as we closely work with customers and stakeholders to foster sustainable growth, shared progress, and collective success.”

Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy West, Anurag Agnihotri said, “Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles has a legacy. It has participated in nation building. Yet it is a new entity, all charged up and looking forward to a better future. The vehicles carry not just material, but meaning: raw resources, infrastructure, lives, livelihoods, and dreams. The ad talks about this significant yet everyday role Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles plays in the act of nation building.”

The corporate film is being distributed across digital platforms, television and cinema screens as a representation of the company’s stated “Better Always” perspective and its role within India’s commercial mobility sector.

Watch the campaign film:

Credits: Ogilvy India, Chief Creative Officers, India: Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Sukesh Nayak; Chairperson: Hephzibah Pathak; Chief Executive Officer: VR Rajesh; Chief Strategy Officer: Prem Narayan; Chief Client Officer: B Ramanathan; Chief Creative Officer: Anurag Agnihotri; President and Head of Office, Mumbai & Kolkata: Hirol Gandhi. Creative team: Shahrukh Irani and Apoorva Jain. Planning team: Sujit Patnaik and Saikkat Dasgupta. Account management team: Harsh Bhatt, Dushyant Kumar, Amrita Basu and Shreya Bhaduri. Client: Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles. Production house: Good Morning Films. Director: Shashanka Chaturvedi.