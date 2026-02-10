New Delhi: IKEA has introduced a new brand position in India, titled It All Starts at Home, signalling a shift in how the company connects with Indian consumers. The position reflects the changing nature of Indian homes, which increasingly serve as classrooms, creative corners, cafés, salons, workout spaces, and areas for home tuition.

Patrik Antoni, CEO, IKEA India, said, “When we arrived in 2018, our focus was on welcoming people into IKEA and helping them experience our stores, our range, our prices, and life at home philosophy. Since then, the relationship has deepened. We have spent time in Indian homes, listened to how people live, and seen how expectations from home have expanded. This new brand position reflects our belief in India’s potential and sets the blueprint for our next chapter, where we want to reach twice as many consumers.

We see this as an emotional contract to be a humble life companion who removes physical, financial, and psychological barriers between people and their dream homes. This commitment will shape everything, from our products and solutions to the experiences in our stores, website, and app. Our goal is to grow accessibility, so we are present wherever life is taking shape, no matter the size of homes, wallets, or dreams.”

Since entering India in 2018, IKEA has grown its presence and relevance in Indian households, with top-of-mind recall rising from 4% at entry to 43% today. The company plans to expand its reach through a mix of formats, online services, and touchpoints across cities, focusing on small spaces, multi-functional living, and everyday family needs.

The brand position will be expressed through films, digital and social content, creator collaborations, and in-store experiences. The first film released features Kabita Singh, a YouTube chef who began her journey in a modest kitchen and now has 15 million subscribers on her channel, Kabita’s Kitchen.

Watch the campaign films: