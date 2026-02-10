New Delhi: OnMobile Global, a provider of mobile gaming and entertainment services, has reported its financial results for the third quarter of FY26, ended December 31, 2025, and announced the appointment of Manoranjan Mohapatra as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director on its Board for a five-year term, effective February 5, 2026.

Mohapatra brings more than 40 years of experience in technology-led businesses across telecom and fintech sectors, having previously served as CEO of Comviva Technologies, where he oversaw operations in more than 80 countries. His appointment adds significant expertise in technology, governance, and global business leadership to OnMobile’s Board.

OnMobile posted Q3 FY26 revenue of INR 1,369 Mn, up 4.5% quarter-on-quarter, with mobile gaming revenue rising 27.5% to INR 453 Mn. EBITDA for the quarter stood at INR 81 Mn, while the gaming subscriber base reached 13.7 million, and the closing gross cash balance was INR 1,385 Mn.

Bikram Singh Sherawat, President & COO, said, “In Q3 FY26, our business sustained its upward momentum, with total revenue scaling 4.5% quarter-on-quarter. Gaming remains a strategic cornerstone, now contributing one-third of total quarterly revenue, following a robust 27.5% quarter-on-quarter growth surge. Our expansion continues with the launch of The Gaming Platform in Africa alongside a major operator, providing a pivotal springboard for our next phase of growth.

Sherawat added, “Meanwhile, our mobile entertainment business remains a stable pillar, with Tones alone exceeding 56 million subscribers and 335 million-plus daily plays. Through continued operational discipline, we are ensuring both our gaming and mobile entertainment businesses stay on a firm trajectory of profitable growth.”

Radhika Venugopal, Global CFO, added, “It’s been an encouraging quarter for us on the financial front. We closed Q3 FY26 with revenue growth of 4.5% QoQ and EBITDA growth of 16% QoQ (excluding capitalisation) to INR 81 Mn. This growth reflects disciplined operating efficiency and cost discipline as well as a healthier revenue mix and better capacity utilisation. We’re confident this momentum will carry through the remainder of FY26 as we continue to build financial strength and drive long-term shareholder value.”