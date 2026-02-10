New Delhi: Sanchari Chakrabarty has stepped into the role of National Strategy Head at 22feet Tribal Worldwide.

She shared the development in a LinkedIn post, writing, “I'm excited to add National next to Head of Strategy. Really thrilled to keep building 22feet Tribal Worldwide.”

She was previously Head of Strategic Planning at the agency and continues within the network in an expanded national remit. Her experience spans strategy roles across agencies including Tilt Brand Solutions and DDB Mudra Group, where she worked on brand, culture and creative strategy across sectors.

Chakrabarty has also held strategy leadership positions across multiple organisations and has worked on campaigns for brands including Myntra, Meesho and Stayfree. Her background includes roles in planning and account management at Leo Burnett, as well as earlier work on communications projects and brand strategy assignments.