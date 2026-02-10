Prasar Bharati shifts content acquisition to Waves Bazaar, ends old process

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati has stopped accepting content proposals through its earlier invitation notices for sourcing programmes and films for its platforms.

It has halted the acceptance of programme and feature film proposals under its earlier Notices Inviting Programme Proposals (NIPP) and Notices Inviting Feature Film Proposals (NIFFPP), as per a circular issued by the public broadcaster’s Content Sourcing Division.

Going forward, Prasar Bharati said proposals for its digital platform Waves OTT and its linear TV networks, including DD channels, will be accepted only through the Waves Bazaar portal, across different acquisition modes.

In the circular dated February 8, 2026, Prasar Bharati said it has been decided by the competent authority to “stop accepting any further proposal” for sourcing of programmes, web series and short films, as well as feature films, against the NIPP/NIFFPP “with immediate effect”.

The notice refers to the earlier NIPP published on September 21, 2024 and NIFFPP published on September 24, 2024, along with subsequent corrigendums dated November 11, 2024, which had invited proposals of already produced programmes and feature films.