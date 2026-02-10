Omnicom unveils restructured public relations agency portfolio

New Delhi: Omnicom is merging Golin and Ketchum to create a single “brand agency” as it reshapes its communications portfolio under Omnicom Public Relations following the Interpublic acquisition.

The combined agency will be led by Golin CEO Matt Neale as chief executive officer, with Ketchum’s Tamara Norman appointed global president.

The move follows Omnicom’s earlier decision to fold Porter Novelli into FleishmanHillard. Porter Novelli will now operate as a dedicated brand within FleishmanHillard rather than as a standalone agency.

FleishmanHillard CEO J.J. Carter will continue in his role, while Porter Novelli CEO Jillian Janaczek has been named Americas CEO within the combined structure.

The restructuring sits within Omnicom Public Relations, which Omnicom had set up as one of its “connected capabilities,” led by CEO Chris Foster, with FleishmanHillard, Golin, Ketchum, Porter Novelli and Weber Shandwick under the umbrella.