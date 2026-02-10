New Delhi: Quint Digital (QDL) has announced plans to introduce Time Out Market to India, with the first location set to open at Worldmark Aerocity in New Delhi. The development follows a franchise agreement between QDL and Time Out Group plc, with the market expected to open in the second half of 2026.

The market will be located at 5 Worldmark in Aerocity, part of a larger mixed-use development positioned as a global business district near Indira Gandhi International Airport. The area includes hotels, offices, retail and hospitality spaces and is expected to draw both international travellers and local visitors. The lease transaction for the project was advised by India Sotheby’s International Realty.

Time Out Market Delhi is planned as a 24,500 sq ft space featuring 11 kitchens and two bars, along with a performance stage, private events area and seating for around 500 guests. The venue will host a mix of established and emerging food and cultural concepts drawn from across the city.

The launch builds on QDL’s earlier collaboration with Time Out Group plc to introduce Time Out’s digital media presence in India, including the local version of timeout.com and associated social and video platforms. The digital launch is scheduled for mid-February 2026. QDL also holds an exclusive option to explore additional Time Out Market locations in India in alignment with Time Out Group plc.

Ritu Kapur, Managing Director and CEO, QDL, said, “Delhi was the natural starting point for Time Out Market in India. Its scale, diversity, and energy set the template for our expansion nationwide.”

Raghav Bahl, Director and Promoter, QDL, said, “This partnership brings together Time Out’s proven global model with QDL’s strengths in content, digital publishing, and AI through The Quint, Quintype, and ListenFirst Media. Our content prowess, tech capabilities, and social media multipliers will amplify and add to Time Out’s expertise, creating a powerful and seamless ecosystem that bridges digital and real-world destinations.”

Chris Ohlund, CEO of Time Out Group plc, added, “We expanded our growing Time Out Market portfolio by opening three new sites each in 2024 and 2025, with an additional five currently under development. Since the first Time Out Market launched in 2014, we have created, rooted in our iconic Time Out brand, a leading global food and cultural market.”

“As part of this new franchise agreement, we will launch both our digital Media channels and a Time Out Market for the first time with one fantastic partner, QDL, this allows us to expand our brand further and build a strong digi-physical platform in India. Consumers will get to experience our trusted curation of the best of the city, and our commercial partners will get unique opportunities to connect with our valuable audience in new ways,” said Ohlund.