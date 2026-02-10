New Delhi: Percept Live, a subsidiary of Percept and the organisers of Sunburn, one of Asia’s leading dance music festivals, has appointed Nikhil Uniyal as Business Head and Sonal Shah as Head, Brand Partnership and Sponsorship Sales, effective February 1, 2026.

Uniyal will oversee the strategic growth and monetisation of Percept Live’s portfolio of live, hybrid, and content-led intellectual properties across domestic and international markets. He brings over 16 years of experience in media and marketing, including leadership roles at Wondrlab India, ENIL (Radio Mirchi), The Times of India Group, and GroupM (MEC).

Shah will lead the company’s sponsorship, brand solutions, and revenue partnerships mandate, drawing on over 26 years of experience in advertising, influencer marketing, and experiential sales. She has held senior positions at ZEE Entertainment and Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific.

Uniyal, Business Head, Percept Live, said, “Percept Live stands at a powerful intersection of culture, content, technology, and scale. I’m excited to lead the business at a time when live entertainment is evolving into a year-round, always-on engagement platform for brands and consumers alike. With a strong portfolio of IPs and an experienced leadership team, our focus will be on amplifying impact, driving innovation, and building sustainable, future-ready growth engines that position Percept Live as a global benchmark in immersive entertainment.”

Shah, Head, Brand Partnership and Sponsorship Sales, Percept Live, added, “Percept Live’s IPs are cultural powerhouses with unmatched scale, relevance, and emotional connect. I’m thrilled to be part of this journey and look forward to building deeper, more meaningful brand partnerships that go beyond visibility to deliver measurable value, creativity, and long-term equity. Together, we will create sponsorship ecosystems that are immersive, integrated, and truly transformational for brands.”

Karan Singh, CEO, Percept Live, said, “As Percept Live accelerates its expansion across geographies and platforms, we’re pleased to welcome Nikhil Uniyal and Sonal Shah to the leadership team. Their appointments significantly strengthen our leadership depth at a time when live, experiential businesses are evolving into powerful, always-on growth engines.

Nikhil’s ability to build and monetise IP-led businesses, combined with Sonal’s proven expertise in creating high-value sponsorship and brand partnership ecosystems, positions us to accelerate scale, sharpen monetisation, and build future-ready platforms. I’m confident they will play a pivotal role in shaping Percept Live’s next chapter of growth and global relevance.”