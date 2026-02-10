New Delhi: Meenakshi C V has taken on the role of Vice President, Strategy and Planning at Havas India.

She shared the development in a LinkedIn update, writing, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President- Strategy and Planning at Havas India! Excited about this new journey…”

Based in Bengaluru, C V moves into the role after working as an independent consultant on brand strategy and qualitative research assignments. Her experience spans integrated marketing, brand stewardship and consumer insight work across agencies, consulting and teaching.

She has previously held marketing leadership roles including Group Head Marketing at Blumen Biovitals Healthkare and Spring Bio Solution, and Head of Brand Marketing at WiStride. Her earlier agency experience includes stints at Ogilvy & Mather Advertising as Client Services Director and at J. Walter Thompson Worldwide as Account Director, where she worked across brands such as Sunlight, Comfort, Huggies, Kotex and Bournvita.

In addition to agency and consulting work, C V has been associated with Whistling Woods International as adjunct faculty, teaching advertising, account planning and integrated marketing communication. She has also worked as a strategic planning consultant with BMB Madison Advertising and as an associate consultant with Unltd, focusing on qualitative research and consumer insights.