New Delhi: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has officially begun her two-year tenure as brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents (KSDL) on February 10, 2026, coinciding with the relaunch of Mysuru Sandal Soap in refreshed packaging.

The move, however, has drawn renewed criticism from political leaders, cultural activists, and social media users in Karnataka, who argue that the choice of a non-Kannadiga celebrity undermines the brand’s heritage and regional identity.

Dr Sudhakar K, a prominent political figure, criticised the Congress-led state government, saying, “The Congress party’s attitude of putting down actresses from our own Kannada country and putting down others is not only an affront to the talents of Kannada country, but also a grave insult to the identity of Mysore Sandal Soap. Kannadigas will never forgive this anti-Kannada, anti-national Congress party.”

The controversy is not new. It first erupted in May 2025, when Tamannaah signed a two-year contract worth Rs 6.2 crore to become KSDL’s brand ambassador. Pro-Kannada groups and opposition leaders, particularly from the BJP, questioned why a local Kannada actress was not appointed to represent a century-old state brand.

Social media users suggested alternatives, including Ramya, Rashmika Mandanna, Srinidhi Shetty, Pooja Hegde, and Rukmini Vasanth, all of whom have contributed to Kannada cinema’s national and international profile.

As per earlier reports, Industries Minister M B Patil had defended the appointment in May 2025, stating that it was made after consultations with marketing experts. He explained that several prominent celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, and Kiara Advani, had been considered, but Tamannaah Bhatia was chosen for her pan-India recognition, cost-effectiveness, and extensive digital reach, which at the time included over 28 million followers.

KSDL, a century-old public sector company founded under the vision of Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, produces Mysuru Sandal Soap as part of its broader portfolio of personal care products.

Patil emphasised that the relaunch and celebrity partnership are part of an expansion strategy targeting North India and international markets, with digital marketing, export growth, and product innovation central to this effort. “KSDL is targeting a turnover of Rs 5,000 crore by 2030,” he said.

A legacy spanning over a century, now stepping boldly into the future with a clear vision!



Founded on the foresight of the great visionary Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) is entering a transformative new phase.



While some observers support the choice of Tamannaah for her nationwide recognition, others view it as a deliberate sidelining of Kannada talent. Social media reactions mirror this division. One user remarked, “Is there a dearth of talent in Sandalwood? Why appoint and promote Hindi ones?”

Another suggested, “There are equally stunning women in Karnataka, local Kannadigas who would be suitable.” Conversely, some defended the appointment, noting her broader appeal: “Tamannaah is a good option… she has both reach and reputation across India.”

The debate highlights the ongoing tension heritage brands face when balancing local identity with commercial expansion, particularly in the context of political scrutiny and regional pride.

During her tenure, Tamannaah will feature in advertising campaigns and promotional programmes for KSDL products, and will not endorse similar products from other companies. KSDL continues to emphasise its efforts to attract younger consumers while strengthening its presence outside Karnataka, with the Mysuru Sandal Soap relaunch forming a central part of this strategy.