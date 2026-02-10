New Delhi: Madison Media has announced a set of senior appointments across its North and East operations, adding leadership across digital and integrated media functions.

The changes include the appointment of Vishal Kumar as Vice President, Digital Business, North & East, along with Ambica Chaudhary and Akanksha Panwar in deputy general manager roles.

Vishal Kumar has joined the agency to oversee digital business across the North and East region, working with Vivek Das, Chief Digital Officer, Madison Media, and Mimi Deb, COO, Madison Media Plus.

He returns to Madison with more than 18 years of experience across marketing, media and digital. His previous roles include time at GroupM-WPP, where he led the digital practice for Wavemaker North. Most recently, he founded LeapX.ai, a startup focused on AI tools for paid digital advertising.

Ambica Chaudhary has been appointed Deputy General Manager, Integrated Media. She brings over 15 years of experience across agency networks including Starcom, Wavemaker and PHD. Her background includes work on integrated media planning across sectors such as consumer goods, mobility, fashion and life sciences.

Akanksha Panwar joins as Deputy General Manager, Digital Business. She has more than 15 years of experience across software engineering, IT and digital advertising. She previously worked with WPP Media and has also held roles at Dentsu Media, working across categories including consumer goods, electronics, fashion and health insurance.

Vishal Kumar, Vice President, Digital Business, North & East, Madison, said, “It feels great to return to Madison at a time when the organisation is reimagining the future of advertising & media through Madison 3.0. Having spent the last few years building LeapX.ai at the intersection of AI, data and performance marketing, I’m excited to bring those learnings back to scale digital growth and build future-ready tech and data capabilities for the North and East markets”.

Mimi Deb, COO, Madison Media North & East, commented, “As we strengthen our North & East leadership under Madison 3.0, Vishal will play a pivotal role with his deep expertise in data and technology. Akanksha & Ambica will work closely with Vishal. Akanksha brings with her diverse category experience and digital depth.

For Ambica, it is homecoming after an exhaustive international exposure in managing global brands. Together, this leadership trio will act as the growth of architects for the North and East branches of Madison. This is just the beginning as we move towards strengthening our team aligned with Madison 3.0”.

Vivek Das, Chief Digital Officer, Madison Media, commented, “Vishal, Ambica & Akanksha’s appointments are deliberate Madison 3.0 bets on digital first growth in our North and East markets. Vishal’s mix of platform scale, AI entrepreneurship at LeapX.ai and deep agency craft makes him the growth architect we need for this phase. As we roll out GPS, MbrAIn and Catalyst OS, he will help translate our AI-powered stack into sharper market choices, stronger systems of effects and tighter brand–commerce integration for clients in these regions."

Das added, "Ambica strengthens our integrated media leadership with deep cross-category and global agency experience, helping us deliver sharper, client-centric solutions. Akanksha brings strong, full-funnel digital depth and innovation-led execution to accelerate solution-led, integrated outcomes. Together, this leadership bench significantly elevates our North & East growth agenda.”