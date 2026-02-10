New Delhi: Abhinav Shukla has joined the Gujarat Titans as Head of Marketing, according to his LinkedIn post.

In his update, Shukla wrote, “For someone who has lived and breathed cricket for years, as a fan and as a marketer, this is more than a professional milestone. It’s an opportunity to work at the intersection of sport, culture, fandom and strategy on the biggest stage the game has to offer.”

He added, “What excites me most is the clarity and character the Gujarat Titans have built in such a short time, a team that plays with intent, thinks with discipline, and inspires with heart.”

Shukla highlighted his focus on strengthening the franchise’s identity and fan engagement through creative and strategic marketing initiatives. He concluded, “I’m thrilled to contribute to that ambition and bring to life ideas that strengthen the GT identity, deepen fan love, and push the boundaries of what a modern sports brand can be.”

Before joining the Gujarat Titans, Shukla held senior marketing roles at Dream11, leading brand strategy, growth marketing, and performance media; Star India, managing cricket campaigns including ICC CWC, IPL, and ISL; Sony Entertainment Television, supporting marketing for Sony SIX and KIX; and ABP Group and MICA, focusing on brand building, ad sales, and corporate partnerships.