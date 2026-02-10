New Delhi: Shikha Davessar has taken on the role of Managing Partner at 22feet Tribal Worldwide, a part of the DDB Mudra Group. She shared the update in a LinkedIn post, stating, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Managing Partner at 22feet Tribal Worldwide!”

Davessar moves into the position after serving as Executive Vice President and Head of Client Business at the agency. Her career spans leadership roles across the DDB Mudra Group network, where she worked across client partnerships and business leadership functions.

She has also held positions at McCann Erickson and LG Ad, working across brand and communications mandates. Over the course of her career, Davessar has worked across account management and business leadership roles within multiple agency networks in India.

