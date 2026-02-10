On Purpose strengthens leadership with investment from Zacharia James and Rishi Seth

New Delhi: On Purpose Consulting has announced a strategic investment by communications leaders Zacharia James and Rishi Seth, marking a step in reinforcing leadership and operational capacity at the purpose-driven agency.

Both James and Seth bring extensive management and entrepreneurial experience, having held leadership positions at BCW Global, Six Degrees PR, Alphabet Consulting, and Text 100. Most recently, they were strategic investors at The PRactice.

Girish Balachandran, Founder of On Purpose, said, “The decision of professionals of Zach and Rishi’s calibre to join us is a strong endorsement of our model and vision. Their deep experience across corporate communications, public affairs, and technology PR complements our focus on social impact. Their partnership will be invaluable in scaling our capabilities and client solutions.”

Zacharia James added, “Purpose-led communications is no longer a niche; it sits at the centre of reputation, regulation, talent, and long-term business value. Our recent investment in On Purpose is a bet on building a model where impact is measurable, growth is predictable, and storytelling is built for a world shaped by AI, platforms, and rising accountability from stakeholders. Our investment in On Purpose and The PRactice together creates access, learning, and capability exchange between the two firms. This is about building something that lasts beyond individuals.”

Rishi Seth said, “Girish and his team have built a fantastic brand addressing social change communications, driven by the need for sustainability, equality and transparency. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at On Purpose to strengthen its operational and service capabilities to drive growth.”

The partnership establishes strategic collaboration between On Purpose and The PRactice, enabling selective learning and access to complementary client ecosystems without changing the day-to-day operations of either firm. The association is expected to bolster On Purpose’s role in social change communications and broaden its engagement with corporate clients.