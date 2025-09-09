Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 9, 2025

- Sep 09, 2025 11:54 IST
FMCG firms await guidelines as new GST triggers short-term disruption
FMCG firms say lower GST rates will boost demand but warn of temporary disruption as existing stocks with higher MRPs remain unsold in warehouses and stores. Read more...
- Sep 09, 2025 11:51 IST
91% of readers continue to shop offline despite rise of quick commerce
TOI survey finds readers plan to spend an average of Rs 1.16 lakh this festive season, with 39% buying smartphones and 95% shopping for family members. Read more...
- Sep 09, 2025 11:31 IST
Former Meta employee sues over alleged WhatsApp security failures
During a security test, Baig alleged that around 1,500 WhatsApp engineers had unrestricted access to user data and could move it without detection or audit trail. Read more...
- Sep 09, 2025 11:28 IST
25 years of production: The art of balancing creativity and client trust in advertising
Manoj Shroff, Executive Producer, Equinox Films explains why client confidence is built on calmness, clarity, and honesty. Read more...
- Sep 09, 2025 11:23 IST
Dentsu X bags integrated media mandate for Kotak Mahindra Group
The account was won following a competitive multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office. Read more...
- Sep 09, 2025 11:11 IST
Amazon drives festive strategy with 80% of growth powered by non-metro India
With over 80% of new customers coming from outside metros, Amazon aims to expand its reach through faster deliveries, AI-powered shopping, and influencer-led engagement. Read more...
- Sep 09, 2025 11:01 IST
Harsh Deep Chhabra’s playbook for resilient marketing, from crisis-time deals to CTV bets
From crisis-time strategies to AI and CTV, Harshdeep Chhabra shares his unfiltered take on the future of FMCG marketing in the BestMediaInfo Podcast. Read more...
- Sep 09, 2025 10:24 IST
PubMatic sues Google as CEO Rajeev Goel decries ‘illegal ad monopoly’
Filed in a Virginia federal court, the case builds on an April 2025 ruling that Google illegally maintained monopolies in ad exchanges and publisher ad servers. Read more...
- Sep 09, 2025 09:52 IST
OpenAI-backed AI feature film ‘Critterz’ to premiere at Cannes
The project, titled Critterz, follows forest creatures whose peaceful lives are unsettled by a stranger, a concept developed by OpenAI’s creative specialist Chad Nelson. Read More...
- Sep 09, 2025 09:29 IST
91st DD Free Dish MPEG-2 e-auction begins September 18; applications open till Sept 15
Prasar Bharati invites licensed broadcasters to bid for vacant slots on DD Free Dish for the Sept 27–March 31 period, with reserve prices ranging from Rs 1.52 crore to Rs 8.3 crore. Read more...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 9, 2025
