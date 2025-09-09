Raghav Juyal becomes brand ambassador for Arvind’s ‘AD’

New Delhi: Actor and performer Raghav Juyal has been named the new brand ambassador for AD, the ready-to-wear label from the house of Arvind.

The brand said it would release a new campaign featuring Juyal across digital platforms, retail stores and e-commerce marketplaces in the coming weeks.

Pranav Dave, Chief Business Officer, Retail and Knits, Arvind, said, “Raghav Juyal’s individuality and effortless style align seamlessly with our brand ethos. ‘AD’ from the house of Arvind is about creating versatile, easy-to-wear fashion that fits into the everyday lives of our consumers, while making them look and feel confident. Raghav brings that spirit alive with his relatable and charismatic personality.”

Juyal, who is known for his offbeat personality and creative energy, said, “I am excited to associate with ‘AD’ from the House of Arvind. The brand represents fashion that is relaxed yet stylish, something I personally relate to. For me, comfort is non-negotiable, and the brand delivers exactly that while still keeping it trendy. I look forward to this partnership and connecting with people who enjoy fashion that feels as good as it looks.”