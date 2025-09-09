Advertisment

0

Advertising

Dentsu X bags integrated media mandate for Kotak Mahindra Group

The account was won following a competitive multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
Dentsu-X-bags-Kotak-Mahindra-Group
Listen to this article
0.75x1x1.5x
00:00/ 00:00

New Delhi: Kotak Mahindra Group has awarded its media mandate to dentsu X India. 

The account was won following a competitive multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office.

As per the mandate, dentsu X will lead the integrated media strategy for the Kotak Mahindra Group. This spans TV, Print, Radio, and Digital Branding across its key business entities: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Kotak Mutual Fund, Kotak Securities, and Kotak Life Insurance. 

The scope includes delivering a unified, full-funnel approach, encompassing media strategy, planning, and execution across platforms.

Commenting on the partnership, Sujata Dwibedy, CEO, dentsu X India, said, “We are truly honoured to partner with a legacy brand like Kotak Mahindra Group. This win is a strong testament to our integrated offering, powered by agility and strategic insight. We look forward to offering our future-facing approach to help the Kotak Mahindra group drive stronger visibility, engagement, and impact across platforms.”

Kotak Mahindra dentsu X
Advertisment