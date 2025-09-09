Kyoorius announces winners of 2025 Design and Young Blood Awards

New Delhi: Kyoorius held its 2025 Design Awards and Young Blood Awards in Goa, recognising outstanding contributions in Indian design and creative talent. The awards night, part of the three-day Designyatra conference at the Taj Cidade de Goa, saw over a thousand members of the Indian design community in attendance.

The 2025 Kyoorius Young Blood Awards, presented by ZEE, focus on emerging designers responding to real briefs from brands including Ather and Bingo! (ITC Foods). From over 475 entries, 63 were shortlisted, and six Red Elephants were ultimately awarded. The organisers noted that the awards are structured to recognise work that stands out, rather than following a traditional hierarchy of gold, silver, or bronze medals.

At the 2025 Kyoorius Design Awards, also presented by ZEE, the Black Elephant for Best of Show went to EkType for the typography project ‘Naatak’ and Studio Eeksaurus for the animated film ‘Desi Oon’ for the Centre for Pastoralism. In addition, 23 Blue Elephants were awarded from a pool of 75 Baby Blue Elephants, recognising work that sets new benchmarks for the industry.

A Kyoorius spokesperson explained, “Blue Elephants recognise work that set new benchmarks for the industry, while Baby Elephants recognise disruptive, showcase-worthy work. Black Elephants are reserved for work that represents the Best Of Show, work that takes risks, creates new conversations and has a lasting impact on the industry.”