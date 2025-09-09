Genpact announces global rebrand with focus on agentic AI solutions

New Delhi: Genpact has unveiled a global rebrand as part of its transition into an advanced technology solutions company. The announcement was marked by members of the leadership team ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on September 8.

Balkrishan “BK” Kalra, President and Chief Executive Officer, Genpact, said, “The move to agentic-driven solutions fundamentally reimagines how business gets done. We are building something truly differentiated: a company where process intelligence and artificial intelligence work as one.”

At its Investor Day in June 2025, Genpact introduced GenpactNext, a framework supporting its strategic shift to advanced technologies. The company is developing agentic AI solutions designed to manage complex business processes autonomously, with a focus on making operations faster and more responsive.

As part of the rebrand, the company has launched a new tagline, on it. Caitlin Blewett, Chief Marketing Officer, Genpact, said, “‘On it’ is the essence of who we are and what we do. Culture is Genpact's greatest competitive advantage - we don’t merely respond to change, we bring it, creating exponential value for our clients and employees. In a world that moves fast, we move faster. Simply put, Genpact is ‘on it.’”