Enormous takes on integrated creative work for Duroflex and Sleepyhead

New Delhi: Creative agency Enormous has secured the integrated creative mandate for Duroflex, covering both mainline and digital work, along with the digital mandate for its sub-brand Sleepyhead.

Enormous will lead creative development across campaigns and touchpoints for both brands, combining Duroflex’s established market presence with Sleepyhead’s modern, lifestyle-focused positioning.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ashish Khazanchi, Founder of Enormous, said, “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Duroflex and Sleepyhead on board. This is a rare opportunity where a brand with decades of credibility meets one with youthful agility - and we get to create conversations that connect across generations. The idea of working on a category that touches such an intimate part of daily life is deeply inspiring for us.”

Ullas Vijay, Chief Marketing Officer of Duroflex Group, added, “Enormous brings its unique creativity and cultural fluency. As Duroflex continues to strengthen its legacy and Sleepyhead grows as a lifestyle brand, we believe Enormous will help us craft stories that inspire people to value the power of rest and relaxation in their lives.”