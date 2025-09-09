Prasann Shrivastava takes over as Group CMDO at ASK Asset and Wealth Management

New Delhi: ASK Asset and Wealth Management Group, backed by Blackstone, has appointed Prasann Shrivastava as Group client engagement (CMDO).

Shrivastava brings over 20 years of experience in marketing, communications and leadership roles in the financial services sector. He has worked across brand strategy, digital transformation, client engagement and reputation management.

Sunil Rohokale, Co-founder, CEO and MD, ASK Asset and Wealth Management Group, said, “We are delighted to welcome Prasann back to the ASK family. His proven track record as a marketing leader and deep understanding of the financial services ecosystem will be vital in our growth journey. We look forward to his leadership in reinforcing ASK’s client-first philosophy and building a brand that resonates with our global stakeholders.”

Commenting on his new role, Shrivastava said, “It is a privilege to return to ASK at such an exciting stage of its growth journey. I look forward to driving impactful brand initiatives that showcase ASK’s differentiated capabilities, strengthen client relationships, and support the Group’s ambitious expansion plans. By leveraging data, creativity and technology for a customer-centric approach, thereby creating an unparalleled customer experience.”

Shrivastava started his career in advertising before moving into client-side roles, where he held senior marketing positions at several financial institutions.