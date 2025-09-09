Balaji Telefilms launches family-focused digital app Kutingg

New Delhi: Balaji Telefilms has announced the launch of its new family-focused app, Kutingg, marking the next stage in the company’s digital expansion. The app offers a range of content spanning fiction, non-fiction, reality-led formats, short-form videos, and films, targeting India’s growing mobile-first audience.
Programming on Kutingg is organised into segments including Daily Dose of Entertainment, Weekend Binge, Superstar Library, and Non-Fiction/Chat Shows, featuring shows such as Pyaar Kii Raahein, Saas, Bahu aur Swaad, Cheerleader, Bose, Mentalhood, Swaad Se Karenge Sabka Swagat, i’s For India, Morning Mantra, The Impact Circle, Laut Aao, Bollywood Gapshap, and Game Plans.
Speaking on the launch, Sanjay Dwivedi, Group CEO and Group CFO of Balaji Telefilms, said, “At Balaji, our journey has always been about anticipating how stories are experienced and staying ahead of audience expectations. Today’s audiences want stories that are sharper, shorter, and more personal, and Kutingg is our answer to that.
This is not just another entertainment app; it is a family-first destination that offers Kadak stories across fiction and non-fiction, from snackable content to immersive limited series, and even vertical formats for a new-age viewing experience. With Kutingg, we want to give audiences more than just shows, we want to deliver moments that bring families together, stories that spark conversations, and entertainment that truly stays with them.”
Nitin Burman, Group Chief Revenue Officer of Balaji Telefilms, added, “Kutingg represents more than just a platform, it is an ecosystem where content, creators, and audiences meet on common ground. With its wide spectrum of genres and fresh storytelling, we are opening up new opportunities for brands, advertisers, and partners to connect with audiences in more meaningful ways.
Our vision is to make Kutingg not just India’s preferred family-first entertainment destination, but also a space where innovation in content and commerce thrive together. This is the next step in Balaji’s mission to redefine how entertainment is consumed, shared, and celebrated across every screen in the country.”
The app is scheduled to launch on September 11, positioning itself as an independent digital hub catering to mobile-first viewers and reflecting Balaji Telefilms’ ongoing role in the evolving OTT landscape.