91st DD Free Dish MPEG-2 e-auction begins September 18; applications open till Sept 15

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati has invited applications for the 91st e-auction to allot vacant MPEG-2 slots on its free direct-to-home (DTH) platform, DD Free Dish, for the period from September 27, 2025, to March 31, 2026, on a pro-rata basis.

The online auction is tentatively scheduled to begin on September 18, 2025.

According to the notification, only satellite television channels holding valid permissions from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) will be eligible to participate. International public broadcasters licensed by MIB are also permitted to bid.

The e-auction will be conducted under the E-auction Methodology 2025 notified by Prasar Bharati earlier this year.

Channels will be placed in different buckets based on language and genre, with reserve prices varying by category.

Bucket A+ (Hindi/Urdu GEC channels): Rs 8.30 crore





Bucket A+ (Hindi/Urdu GEC channels): Rs 8.30 crore Bucket A (Hindi/Urdu Movie channels): Rs 6.62 crore





Bucket A (Hindi/Urdu Movie channels): Rs 6.62 crore Bucket B (Hindi/Urdu Music, Sports, Bhojpuri and other Hindi/Urdu genres): Rs 5.63 crore





Bucket B (Hindi/Urdu Music, Sports, Bhojpuri and other Hindi/Urdu genres): Rs 5.63 crore Bucket C (Hindi/Urdu News and Current Affairs channels): Rs 4.20 crore





Bucket C (Hindi/Urdu News and Current Affairs channels): Rs 4.20 crore Bucket D (Devotional/Spiritual/Ayush; Marathi, Punjabi; English News; new/re-launched regional channels): Rs 3.59 crore





Bucket D (Devotional/Spiritual/Ayush; Marathi, Punjabi; English News; new/re-launched regional channels): Rs 3.59 crore Bucket R (other regional languages except Hindi, Urdu, Marathi and Punjabi): Rs 1.52 crore





Prasar Bharati has clarified that if a particular Indian language under Bucket R continues to be represented on DD Free Dish for three consecutive years, it will be shifted to Bucket D from the following year.

Bidders must submit PDF copies of several documents, including:

Valid downlinking and uplinking permissions from the MIB.





Valid downlinking and uplinking permissions from the MIB. Channel logo approved by MIB, with complete permission records in case of name/logo changes.





Channel logo approved by MIB, with complete permission records in case of name/logo changes. Proof of genre and language classification, supported by certificates from DTH/MSO platforms, TRAI/MIB documentation, or BARC data.





Proof of genre and language classification, supported by certificates from DTH/MSO platforms, TRAI/MIB documentation, or BARC data. Programme content schedules (past three months for existing channels; proposed schedule for September–November 2025 for new or existing applicants).





Programme content schedules (past three months for existing channels; proposed schedule for September–November 2025 for new or existing applicants). Self-attested proof of participation fee payment.





The participation fee has been set at Rs 1.5 crore (to be paid via demand draft or electronic transfer), while a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 25,000 must be paid online through the Prasar Bharati portal.

The last date for submission of applications, along with proof of participation fee deposit, is September 15, 2025, 3:00 pm.

All applicants must submit an undertaking (Annexure 2) confirming that at least 75% of their content will be in the declared genre and language, with a minimum threshold of 60% of total monthly content. Any violation may invite a show-cause notice, with the possibility of slot discontinuation for repeated non-compliance.

In addition, every bidder is required to sign an Integrity Pact (Annexure 4), committing to a corruption-free bidding process. Any breach, such as collusion, misrepresentation, or bribery, may result in disqualification, forfeiture of deposits, termination of agreements, or debarment from future auctions for up to three years.

Prasar Bharati has also appointed Independent External Monitors in consultation with the Central Vigilance Commission to oversee the process and ensure compliance.

Successful bidders will receive a Letter of Allotment and a payment schedule after the auction. They will be required to sign the formal agreement with Prasar Bharati within 15 days. Channels must provide technical equipment, including an IRD box, to Doordarshan’s DTH station in New Delhi at least one week before their scheduled placement on DD Free Dish.

The broadcaster has reserved the right to accept, reject, or cancel any application at any stage of the auction. Refunds of participation fees for unsuccessful bidders will be processed within three weeks of the auction results.