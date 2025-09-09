MiQ appoints Sachi Gurudanti as Director of Product and Abhishek Goyal as Director of Solutions

New Delhi: MiQ, the global programmatic media company, has strengthened its leadership team in India through a series of strategic promotions and new appointments, as part of its continued focus on the country as a priority market. The expansion follows the recent introduction of MiQ Sigma, the company’s AI-powered platform for media buying.

The internal promotions include Sachi Gurudanti as Director of Product, Abhishek Goyal as Director of Solutions, Ajendranath Munduri as Director of Trading, and Vineet Badde as Chief of Staff. Two new appointments are Anusha Modi as Director of Account Management and Namrata Aswani as Director of Marketing and PR.

Varun Mohan, Chief Commercial Officer India, MiQ, said, “MiQ is a people-first organisation, and we’re very excited to assemble our leadership team for our future growth. India is a priority growth market for MiQ, and we trust our new leadership team to represent the long term commitment we are making in the country’s programmatic ecosystem. With the upcoming launch of the revolutionary MiQ Sigma in the Indian market, alongside our other upcoming innovations, I’m certain our enhanced leadership team will drive strong client impact across the programmatic market in India.”

Sachi Gurudanti, previously Director of Solutions in Canada, commented, “Having spearheaded Canada’s TV Intelligence (TVi) rollout, I’m thrilled to help tailor tech for India as one of the world’s fastest-growing markets for programmatic and CTV innovation.”

Abhishek Goyal added, “Our go-to-market edge lies in tailoring products for our clients and their specific requirements in every region. MiQ is committed to building innovative and tech-agnostic offerings alongside deepening our data partnerships to deliver focused outcomes for our clients in India.”

Ajendranath Munduri said, “We’re bringing unmatched capability, efficiency and value to every interaction within the Indian market and giving our clients a roadmap to navigating the adapting programmatic ecosystem - which is a core part of why they trust MiQ.”

Vineet Badde noted, “I’m pleased to be taking on the new role of Chief of Staff as we look to strengthen our operational efficiency in India to drive strong growth and results.”

Anusha Modi said, “At MiQ, the future of programmatic is being redefined every day. I’m thrilled to be part of this journey and to lead with a focus on innovation, excellence, and meaningful results for our clients and partners.”

Namrata Aswani added, “I’m elated to be a part of the MiQ family. Since its launch in India, MiQ has been on a strong upward trajectory, and I look forward to spotlighting many accomplishments on this journey while driving meaningful narratives and messaging that support our growth plans for the market.”