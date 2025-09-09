Delhi High Court to issue order protecting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s personality rights

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said it will issue injunction orders to protect the personality and publicity rights of actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

Justice Tejas Karia observed that online platforms and individuals using the actor’s image or likeness without consent would face restrictions. The Court indicated that common injunctions could be passed against multiple defendants, with separate orders if needed.

The development follows a suit filed by Bachchan alleging that her name, photographs and AI-generated likeness were being misused for commercial gain and, in some cases, for explicit content.

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, representing the actor, told the Court that her morphed and AI-generated images were being circulated without authorisation. He pointed to instances where her picture was used on company documents without her knowledge and said such actions reflected fraudulent intent.