Thermocool Home Appliances appoints Saif Ali Khan as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Thermocool Home Appliances has appointed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as the brand ambassador for its cooling product portfolio, including desert air coolers, room coolers, and portable coolers.

Rajeev Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Thermocool Home Appliances, said, “This collaboration is a strategic milestone in Thermocool's brand evolution. Saif Ali Khan plays an important role in the minds of the modern Indian consumer who appreciates both utility and style. His partnership brings a renewed energy to our brand communications and restates our commitment to providing cooling solutions that are high-performance, aspirational, and design-centric.”

Tushar Gupta, Director of Operations, Thermocool Home Appliances, added, “We are delighted to welcome Saif Ali Khan, whose versatility, charm, and credibility as a performer perfectly embody our core values of our brand. His two-year association with Thermocool will not only enhance our brand’s connection with consumers but also solidify our position as the preferred choice in a highly competitive market. Through this collaboration, we continue to be committed to providing high-quality, innovative, and trendy cooling products that meet the changing demands of today's homes.”

Tanuj Gupta, Director of Sales and Marketing, Thermocool Home Appliances, said, “The consumer of today appreciates functionality as much as aesthetics and looks for products that provide performance without compromise on design. Saif Ali Khan, with his ageless charm, versatile character, and generation-strong connection, embodies the intersection of style and substance perfectly. His credibility and aspirational value make him perfect for our brand philosophy. We believe his association will further strengthen Thermocool’s position as India’s destination brand for efficient, modern cooling solutions that cater to the evolving tastes of contemporary households.”

The company has stated that Saif Ali Khan’s association will extend across media and consumer-facing communications.