KIT Global partners with Telegram Ads to offer brands access in India

New Delhi: KIT Global, an international marketing platform, has signed an official partnership with Telegram Ads, allowing Indian brands to access the platform’s advertising tools and services directly. The collaboration enables advertisers to reach engaged, interest-driven audiences in mobile-first markets, providing ad inventory, local onboarding, multilingual support, and market insights.

“At KIT Global, we’ve always been proud to be at the forefront of market change. We embrace innovation rather than relying on what’s already known,” said Olga Dulinskaya, CEO of KIT Global.

“Our goal is to ensure that our clients feel confident knowing that every partner agreement we enter into offers them the most relevant and impactful opportunities for today’s fast-changing environment.”

Telegram Ads provides an opt-in environment where audiences choose to follow relevant, topic-specific channels, helping businesses connect with engaged users. KIT Global will support advertisers in executing campaigns across sectors such as fintech, gaming, e-commerce, and entertainment, using the platform’s tools and insights to reach their intended audiences.

This partnership positions KIT Global to expand its services in India and Southeast Asia, reflecting the growth of new digital channels and evolving internet use in the region.