91% of readers continue to shop offline despite rise of quick commerce

New Delhi: The Times of India has launched the fifth edition of its Times Wishlist as part of its Great Indian Festive Times (GIFT) initiative, collecting data on consumer festive shopping habits across India. According to the survey, over 11,000 readers from 21 cities participated, providing insights into spending patterns and preferences during the festive season.

The study indicates that the festive season continues to drive significant consumer spending, with TOI readers expected to spend an average of Rs 1.16 lakh on shopping, excluding high-ticket categories such as jewellery, cars, and homes. Smartphones are the most sought-after purchases, with 39% of readers planning to buy one, followed by jewellery at 20% and laptops at 17%. The survey also shows that 95% of readers shop for family members as well, spending an average of Rs 52,000 on gifts, a 49% increase from the previous year.

Despite the growth of quick commerce and online apps, 91% of readers continue to shop offline, preferring malls and branded outlets. Newspaper advertisements remain an important source of information for festive offers, with 76% of respondents citing them as influential, more than 1.5 times the impact of digital and social media ads. Diwali remains the leading festival for shopping, attracting 51% of readers, followed by major e-commerce sale events, which appeal to 28%.

The Times Wishlist survey spans a wide range of categories, from consumer durables such as televisions, refrigerators, and air conditioners to high-involvement purchases including cars, real estate, technology, and travel. It also highlights popular brands, demographic spending patterns, and preferred shopping platforms, providing a comprehensive picture of festive consumer behaviour.

Commenting on the findings, Surinder Chawla, President, Response, Bennett, Coleman & Co, said, “Times Wishlist 2025 reaffirms that the festive season continues to be the biggest shopping phenomenon in India, and the most crucial to decipher. With our most detailed survey and findings yet, Times Wishlist highlights not only what categories consumers want to shop for and which are their favourite brands, but also where and how they intend to shop. We are sure brands would find these insights helpful and make the most of this festive season.”