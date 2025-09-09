Vinay Virwani takes charge as Head of Consumer Insights, personal care at ITC

New Delhi: Vinay Virwani has joined ITC Limited as Head of Consumer Insights, Personal Care, a role he announced on LinkedIn earlier this week.

Commenting on his new role, Virwani said on LinkedIn, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head, Consumer Insights, Personal Care at ITC!”

Virwani brings over 19 years of experience in consumer insights and brand strategy across leading FMCG companies. He previously served as Head of Consumer Insights at Dabur India Limited from 2021 to 2025 and worked at Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, SC Johnson, and Henkel in various insights and brand management roles. His experience includes managing product launches, marketing interventions, and consumer research initiatives for multiple categories, including home care, air care, and personal care products.