JioStar launches AI-led contextual ad insertion tool ‘Moment.AI’

New Delhi: JioStar announced the launch of Moment.AI, an advanced AI-powered contextual advertising tool designed to help brands connect with viewers at moments of peak emotional resonance.

The innovation leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to scan video content, decode emotions and objects, and strategically place ads at the most contextually relevant points.

“With Moment.AI, we are introducing a technology-driven solution that enables brands to integrate messaging at natural points of emotional impact, making campaigns more effective for brands and engaging for viewers. Our constant endeavour is to innovate and create advertising solutions that are not only effective but also meaningful, and Moment.AI is a step forward in that direction,” said Mahesh Shetty, Head of Revenue – Entertainment, JioStar.

Moment.AI uses advanced AI algorithms to scan content and identify over 600 emotions and objects across video streams. By tagging feelings and moments such as smiles, celebrations, or family interactions, the tool ensures brand messaging naturally aligns with the context of the story instead of disrupting it.

JioStar said, “Anchored on the R.A.C.E. framework of Reach, Attention, Connection, and Effectiveness, Moment.AI guarantees stronger brand visibility, higher recall, deeper audience connection and measurable impact.”