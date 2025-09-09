25 years of production: The art of balancing creativity and client trust in advertising

Mumbai: In over two decades of working in production, the one lesson that has stayed with me is - clients may buy creativity, but what they invest in is trust. Every project begins with uncertainty; budgets are stretched, timelines are compressed, and the script often dreams bigger than the money or resources available.

My role is to bridge that gap, not by cutting corners, but by patiently explaining where each rupee goes, balancing left-brain logic with right-brain reassurance.

I’ve learned that adaptability can turn obstacles into opportunities. Once, a client feared being ‘locked in’ by a cost-effective route. By shifting the film into a post-production-led model, I gave them freedom, even though it meant more work convincing them to invest abroad. The result was a campaign they loved and trusted.

At its core, production is about relationships. Long-term clients stay because they sense honesty. They know I’ll respect their budgets, protect the job, and still push for creativity. Directors may dream bigger than the money allows, but part of my job is to balance their vision with what’s practical, without losing an iota of magic we’ve envisioned.

To my younger producer friends, my advice is simple: treat the client as your ally. When they feel safe, creativity thrives, and trust lasts for years.