Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Oct 9, 2025

- Oct 09, 2025 11:48 IST
Steve Ahern OAM joins New York Festivals 2026 Radio Awards Advisory Board
Ahern brings over 40 years of experience in radio and digital media, including leadership roles in Australia, Asia, and Africa, and authorship of Making Radio. Read more...
- Oct 09, 2025 11:25 IST
Times Network India Health Summit 2025 spotlights innovation and accessibility
Policymakers, experts, and industry leaders convened at Times Network India Health Summit 2025 to review progress, reforms, and innovation in healthcare. Read more...
- Oct 09, 2025 10:50 IST
Star Plus fronts Kyunki’s Tulsi to say parenting is #NotJustMoms
The film highlights everyday moments where mothers face disproportionate parenting expectations, with Tulsi at the centre promoting shared responsibility and equality. Read more...
- Oct 09, 2025 10:47 IST
UK, India plan structured matchmaking for producers, financiers, storytellers
The talks come at a time when the UK is introducing a new 40% enhanced expenditure credit for films made under a £15 million budget. Read more...
- Oct 09, 2025 10:11 IST
Beyond cricket: JioStar’s Ishan Chatterjee sees a bigger, more inclusive sports economy
Prime-time WPL, a broader sports slate and AI-powered, multi-cam viewing to serve both stat-hungry fans and casual family audiences. Read more...
- Oct 09, 2025 09:58 IST
AI isn’t here to replace journalists but to liberate them: Kalli Purie
India Today Group’s Vice-Chairperson Kalli Purie shared a forward-looking view of journalism’s AI future. Read more...
- Oct 09, 2025 09:46 IST
Domino’s unveils new brand identity with modern design and sound
Domino’s retains its iconic logo but introduces brighter colours, bolder typography, refreshed packaging, and a new Shaboozey-voiced jingle rolling out across global brand touchpoints. Read more...
- Oct 09, 2025 09:41 IST
Monika Shergill details how Netflix India greenlights projects
Risk is the rule as Netflix backs strong voices, clear storytelling and cultural connection over raw metrics, with titles built to travel across India and the world. Read more...
- Oct 09, 2025 09:28 IST
Bigg Boss Kannada back on Colors Kannada, JioHotstar after studio reopens
The studio was sealed on Tuesday over violating environment norms. The reality show is being telecast by "Colors Kannada" channel on television and "JioHotstar" on OTT. Read more...
- Oct 09, 2025 09:19 IST
YouTube launches Activation Partners program, MiQ and Channel Factory first to join
For advertisers, the program offers specialised support in areas like data analytics, audience targeting, and campaign optimisation, making it easier to navigate YouTube's ecosystem. Read more...
- Oct 09, 2025 09:14 IST
Exclusive: TVF in talks with WAVES OTT to create show under MIB’s digital content initiative
Vijay Koshy also hinted that TVF is now venturing into new genres, including family dramas and light horror, while retaining its signature tone of authenticity and relatability. Read more...
