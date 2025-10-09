YouTube launches Activation Partners program, MiQ and Channel Factory first to join

New Delhi: YouTube launched its new Activation Partners program that connects advertisers and agencies with a curated selection of vetted third-party experts specialising in media buying, strategic planning, and campaign management on the platform.

With increasing complexity in ad strategies, particularly on connected TV (CTV), brands are turning to external partners to optimise campaigns and achieve better cross-platform efficiency.

The Activation Partners program addresses this need by providing access to trusted providers who meet Google's performance and quality standards, helping advertisers enhance their return on investment (ROI).

Approved partners receive a special "YouTube Activation Partner" badge. For advertisers, the program offers specialised support in areas like data analytics, audience targeting, and campaign optimisation, making it easier to navigate YouTube's ecosystem.

Looking ahead, the initiative is set to expand in 2026, with ongoing investments in ecosystem visibility, media performance, and advertiser trust.

Who can become an activation partner?

To qualify as a YouTube Activation Partner, companies must undergo a review process by Google and meet specific eligibility criteria.

Key qualifications include:

Operating as an independent service provider servicing end advertising clients, and not partially owned by or a subsidiary of a Media Agency HoldCo.

Having an established and scaled Google Ads business, with material managed YouTube spend in Google Ads annually.

Maintaining a dedicated sales team to commercialise video-based media activation solutions, along with account management capabilities to support clients.

Possessing dedicated engineering or development resources to integrate with Google and YouTube product integrations, such as APIs.

Demonstrating strong customer demand for the company's Google-centric services, assessed through factors like sponsorship from major brands and agencies, advertiser inquiries to Google Sales, general market research, and proven adoption in target markets.

Being in full compliance with Google and YouTube policies, with accounts in good standing.

Agreeing to have core team members complete the Google Ads Video certification.

The launch includes a roster of four key partners:

Channel Factory: Specialises in brand suitability and performance optimisation for video campaigns. MiQ: Focuses on data-driven programmatic advertising and audience insights. Pixability: Offers tools for video ad placement and analytics, emphasising targeted reach. Zefr: Provides content targeting and brand safety solutions.

While new partner onboarding is currently paused, applications for future membership are accepted on a rolling basis.

“YouTube is one of the most diverse and dynamic platforms in the world, where people come to learn, connect, and be entertained,” said Dave Hompe, Head of Global Operations and Partnerships at Channel Factory. “It’s also one of the most powerful environments for brands to engage with consumers at scale and in context. Being chosen as a launch partner underscores our ability to deliver measurable performance outcomes at scale while building long-term brand equity.

“The future of advertising won’t be defined by more screens, but by how intelligently we connect the signals across them,” said Gurman Hundal, Global CEO and Co-founder, MiQ. “Becoming part of the YouTube Activation Partners program is an important step in that direction, giving us the opportunity to work closely with Google to help advertisers navigate complexity with clarity. As viewing behaviours evolve and new tools emerge, our priority is helping advertisers understand how to connect those moments to business growth responsibly and intelligently.”

Mohammad Chughtai, Global Vice-President of Strategy and Partnerships, MiQ, added, “What excites me most about this partnership is the ability to connect YouTube with the rest of the video and TV ecosystem. Marketers are moving beyond siloed strategies and starting to think more holistically, recognising that YouTube, CTV, linear, and digital video work better together to deliver reach and outcomes that aren’t possible in isolation. That’s where this program is so valuable: it ensures we can help advertisers plan and activate with YouTube at the centre of a truly connected strategy."