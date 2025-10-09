0

Creativeland Asia appoints Navonil Chatterjee as Chief Strategy Officer

Chatterjee, with over two decades in brand strategy, will lead strategic initiatives at Creativeland Asia while continuing as Managing Partner at Crossbow Insights

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
Navonil Chatterjee

Navonil Chatterjee

New Delhi: Navonil Chatterjee has taken on the role of Chief Strategy Officer at Creativeland Asia while continuing as Managing Partner at Crossbow Insights, the executive announced on LinkedIn.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Strategy Officer Creativeland Asia & Managing Partner, Crossbow Insights,” Chatterjee wrote.

Chatterjee has over two decades of experience in brand strategy and communications, including senior leadership roles at Rediffusion Y&R and Rediffusion Brand Solutions. He also served as a Strategic Brand Consultant at BRAND CHATTER before joining Creativeland Asia.

