Creativeland Asia appoints Navonil Chatterjee as Chief Strategy Officer

New Delhi: Navonil Chatterjee has taken on the role of Chief Strategy Officer at Creativeland Asia while continuing as Managing Partner at Crossbow Insights, the executive announced on LinkedIn.

Chatterjee has over two decades of experience in brand strategy and communications, including senior leadership roles at Rediffusion Y&R and Rediffusion Brand Solutions. He also served as a Strategic Brand Consultant at BRAND CHATTER before joining Creativeland Asia.