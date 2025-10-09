Libas launches Roshni, celebrating women’s power and grace

New Delhi: Libas has launched its 2025 festive campaign, Roshni, highlighting the light, strength, and spirit within every modern Indian woman. The campaign coincides with the launch of a festive collection available both in-store and online.

Roshni seeks to reflect the inner glow of women through festive celebrations, bringing inspiration from Indian history and timeless tales. The campaign presents women as manifestations of Devi, portraying her multiple powerful avatars, and blends traditional symbolism with contemporary style.

The accompanying collection features flowy silhouettes, floral prints, and festive designs, with intricate embroidery and sequin work on fabrics such as velvet and silk. Prices for pieces in the collection range from INR 2,000 to INR 7,000, offering styles intended to suit a variety of festive occasions.

Nisha Khatri, Head of Marketing at Libas, said, “With Roshni, our festive campaign, we set out to capture the true spirit of the season, a celebration of light, joy, and the timeless strength and grace of the modern Indian woman.

India has always been a land of Devis, and this collection embodies that essence, gentle yet fierce. Through powerful visuals and thoughtfully crafted festive pieces, the campaign brings this beautiful duality to life, resonating with today’s woman and her evolving sense of style.”

The Roshni collection is accessible across Libas’ D2C app, website, leading e-commerce marketplaces, and offline stores nationwide.

Watch the campaign films: