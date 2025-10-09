Times Network India Health Summit 2025 spotlights innovation and accessibility

New Delhi: Times Network hosted the India Health Summit and Awards 2025, convening policymakers, healthcare experts, and industry professionals to examine developments in the country’s healthcare sector and discuss strategies for a resilient and accessible system.

A total of 103 awards were presented, recognising excellence across hospitals, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and health-tech.

Speaking at the event, Chief Guest Anupriya Patel, Hon’ble Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers, Government of India, said, “India’s healthcare system has undergone a profound transformation, from spending just 1.1% of GDP on health to nearly 2% today, aiming for 2.5% as per the National Health Policy 2017.

Schemes like Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY have emerged as social revolutions, delivering Rs 5 lakh free health coverage to over 62 crore vulnerable citizens. With over 81 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs created and 73 crore citizens linking their medical records, we are building one of the world’s largest digital health ecosystems.”

She added, “Medical colleges have more than doubled, from 387 to 809, and AIIMS institutions have increased from 7 to 23 in just 11 years. Out-of-pocket health expenditure has dropped significantly from 63% to 39.4%.

These numbers are not just statistics, they represent hope, access, and dignity for millions. But health is a shared mission. Ayushman Bharat coupled with initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Jan Arokya Yojana, Amrit Pharmacy, Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme, the Free Drugs and Diagnostics Initiative, which is executed from sub-centres, Ayushman Aroki Mandirs, PHCs, CHCs, to district hospitals, is available in all primary and secondary government health facilities.

Along with government efforts, we need stronger partnerships and collective action to realise our vision of a Swasth Bharat and Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

The summit highlighted the role of innovation, technology, and collaboration in making healthcare more accessible, affordable, and preventive. Discussions at the event reflected a shared vision of equitable and sustainable healthcare for all Indians.

The event was supported by INTAS, with Novartis and All Out as co-powering partners, MGR University as Knowledge Partner, FIT INDIA as Supporting Partner, OneXtel as Strategic Alliance Partner, Nuvama as Wealth Partner, and Heights as Outdoor Partner.