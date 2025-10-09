Pepperfry lets families experience festive comfort in-store ahead of Diwali

New Delhi: Pepperfry has launched its latest Diwali campaign, “This Diwali, Bring Home the Comfort You Felt”, inviting customers to experience the comfort of its furniture in-store before taking it home.

The campaign seeks to highlight how families can enjoy style, comfort, and festive cheer from the very start of the season.

Speaking on the campaign, Archana K, Lead, Brand Marketing at Pepperfry, said, “Diwali is about light, laughter, and the warmth of home. With ‘This Diwali, Bring Home the Comfort You Felt,’ we want our customers to feel the joy and comfort of our furniture first-hand, in-store, before taking it home.

From sofas to recliners to dining tables, every product is designed to enhance both style and functionality. By experiencing comfort early, families can celebrate the festival with peace of mind, focus on creating memories, and enjoy the festive season without waiting for deliveries or last-minute shopping stress.”

The campaign presents everyday scenes at home that transition to in-store experiences, illustrating that the comfort of Pepperfry products can be enjoyed immediately. Furniture such as sofas, recliners, and dining tables are showcased throughout, emphasising the combination of comfort, style, and festive atmosphere.

Watch the campaign films: