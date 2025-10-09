Star Plus fronts Kyunki’s Tulsi to say parenting is #NotJustMoms

New Delhi: Star Plus premiered a new brand film at FICCI Frames 2025 under the theme #NotJustMoms, emphasising that parenting is not the sole responsibility of mothers but a shared duty involving fathers, families, and society. The initiative seeks to spark conversations around evolving roles within Indian households.

The film depicts everyday situations where mothers are disproportionately expected to teach values and discipline, concluding with a clear message that parenting should be a shared responsibility.

Tulsi, the iconic character from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, features at the centre of the narrative. As a character that continues to resonate across generations, Tulsi reflects the film’s message of progressive family values and equal participation in parenting.

“At Star Plus, we believe stories have the power to drive change. With #NotJustMoms, we want to challenge the long-standing stereotype that only mothers shoulder the responsibility of raising children. By bringing back Tulsi in a new light, this brand film is designed to ignite dialogue and inspire families across India to embrace shared parenting,” said a Star Plus spokesperson.

The brand film debuted at FICCI Frames 2025 ahead of a fireside chat with Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani on the topic Revolutionizing Content: Women, Television, and 25 Years of Kyunki.

Watch the campaign films: