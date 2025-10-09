Exclusive: TVF in talks with WAVES OTT to create show under MIB’s digital content initiative

Mumbai: The Viral Fever (TVF) is set to bring a new show to the government-backed WAVES OTT platform next year. In an exclusive conversation with BestMediaInfo.com, Vijay Koshy, President, TVF, said the studio is already in talks with the platform, which aims to be “India’s YouTube”.

“We are currently in discussions, under MIB Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s guidance and leadership. By next year, we hope to roll out some initiatives from our side for WAVES OTT. Hopefully, it turns out to be something like the next Malgudi Days or Hum Log, a project that resonates deeply with people,” he said.

The announcement comes at a time when the Indian OTT ecosystem is expanding beyond subscription and advertising-driven platforms, with the government envisioning WAVES as a democratic and transparent content space for creators and audiences alike. Koshy called the move “progressive”, praising the government’s increasing focus on digital transformation.

He said, “I am amazed at the way the government is so progressive. They have done incredible work with UPI, NPCI and even panchayat-level transparency apps. We are very bullish about WAVES being able to create a similar revolution in media and content.”

Koshy hinted that TVF is now venturing into new genres, including family dramas and light horror, while retaining its signature tone of authenticity and relatability. “We grew up on shows like Buniyaad and Hum Log. There’s enough room for many more family-based stories. People said digital is for solo viewing, but we’ve seen families come together for Panchayat and Gullak,” he said.

Speaking about TVF’s creative process, Koshy highlighted how the studio has always operated on a unique model: testing content properties on ad-supported platforms like YouTube (AWOD) before moving them to subscription-based OTT platforms (SVOD).

Koshy explained that YouTube’s transparent viewership data and engagement metrics make it an ideal testing ground for new IPs. “It’s not hidden behind a walled garden. The numbers, engagement, likes, and comments are all visible. That makes it a win-win for both us and the OTTs,” he said.

He cited Aspirants as an example of this success model.

“Aspirants was a story we had originally pitched to a platform, but unfortunately, they backed out at the last moment. We were still convinced that the story needed to be told, so we partnered with Unacademy, which has always supported us in every possible way. The rest is history; it performed really well. Season 2 streamed on Amazon Prime Video, and in just a couple of months, you’ll see Season 3,” he said.

Reflecting on TVF’s 13-year journey, Koshy said that the brand-studio relationship has evolved from transactional collaborations to strategic partnerships.

“The number of people who believe in this space has increased dramatically, especially post-COVID and post-Jio. Today, brands see content not just as campaign assets but as long-term IPs,” he said.

He added that TVF works with brands across multiple content formats, sketches, mini-series, and even reels, depending on the brand’s needs.

“Some brands even prefer to piggyback on our existing popular IPs instead of creating new ones,” Koshy explained.

He pointed out that Aspirants has three separate branded spin-offs: Sandeep Bhaiya (Unacademy), SK Sir’s Classes (Meta), and Guri Dhairya ki Love Story (IKEA). “It shows how flexible the IP model can be when you have brand trust and audience love,” he said.

On being asked about creative freedom when collaborating with OTT platforms, Koshy said the relationship is inherently collaborative and requires balance.

“There’s no absolute freedom or absolute restriction. You have to balance creative and commercial sensibilities. If you focus only on creativity, you might make something too niche. If you focus only on business, you might lose authenticity,” he said.

He added that OTT platforms are businesses too, with their own data goals and content strategies. “They’ll give insights on what works and what doesn’t. Our job is to collaborate and make it work for both sides.”

Koshy believes WAVES could become a major destination for creator-led content in India. “It aligns with the DNA we’ve built over the years through YouTube. We are confident that WAVES will emerge as a strong ecosystem for creators and audiences alike,” he said.

As TVF prepares to bring its storytelling legacy to a new platform, Koshy summed up the company’s philosophy simply: To continue creating authentic Indian stories that connect with audiences, whether it’s on YouTube, Prime Video, or now, WAVES.