Roshan Mathew highlights teen drug awareness in Mathrubhumi campaign

New Delhi: Mathrubhumi has introduced an anti-drug campaign, “Sadhanam Kayyilundo?”, designed to educate parents on identifying and preventing substance abuse among young people.

Featuring youth actor Roshan Mathew, the campaign adopts a realistic approach, avoiding over-dramatisation often seen in drug awareness initiatives.

Conceptualised by Maitri Advertising Works for Mathrubhumi, the short film has already sparked public discussion, emphasising that parents, families, and teachers, those closest to children, play a key role in influencing them about the dangers of drugs.

The campaign provides practical information for parents, including common code words and slang used by school students, tips for spotting users, insights on drug pricing, and guidance on monitoring financial transactions.

“We want to go beyond mere warnings and public appeals. The goal of this campaign is to arm parents with the specific knowledge they need to win this fight,” said M.V. Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director of Mathrubhumi.

“While most anti-drug campaigns target the users, we wanted to speak to those who are most likely to be able to spot the trouble at an early stage. Of course, kids might change their slang after this, but at least we can give parents a headstart,” added Raju Menon, MD of Maitri Advertising.

Watch the campaign films: