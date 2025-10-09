Netflix expands smart TV games for families and social play worldwide

New Delhi: Netflix has extended its video game offerings to televisions for the first time, allowing subscribers to play titles such as Boggle Party and Lego Party on the big screen.

The streaming service confirmed the move at the Bloomberg Screentime conference in Los Angeles, where co-Chief Executive Officer Greg Peters described it as a significant step in one of Netflix’s key growth initiatives. The games are designed for group play, with phones acting as controllers while gameplay appears on the TV.

Previously, the company’s games were available only on mobile devices, but the new setup enables phones to act as controllers for group play.

The service is prioritising games for children, party games, mainstream hits, and games based on its existing properties, including Stranger Things. All titles in the initial TV rollout are free to play, with games like Lego Party typically retailing at around $40.

The expansion leverages smart TVs and streaming devices such as Roku, with players scanning a QR code to connect their phones as controllers. Netflix has invested in additional cloud server capacity to handle the increased traffic and ensure smooth gameplay.

The company’s leadership views gaming as an integral part of its broader entertainment strategy, particularly in the social and family-oriented segments.

The rollout follows the hiring of Alain Tascan from Epic Games in 2024 to oversee Netflix’s gaming business and recalibrate its approach to the market. Management has acknowledged that earlier attempts to attract users through free mobile games did not establish Netflix as a dedicated gaming destination, prompting the focus on TV-based experiences and cloud-enabled play.