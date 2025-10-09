Ananta Quest appoints Viral Oza and Aditya Save as Co-Founders

New Delhi: Ananta Quest, a platform focused on individuals aged 50 to 65, has announced the appointment of Viral Oza and Aditya Save as its co-founders.

The initiative was launched by Sanjay Mehta, former founder of Mirum, and seeks to support Primers, those navigating life beyond 50, in managing transitions and exploring new opportunities.

Viral Oza brings over three decades of experience in marketing and brand strategy, having worked across FMCG, telecom, media, and real estate in Asia and Africa.

At Ananta Quest, he will focus on creating strategies to help the 50+ community engage with issues such as health, wealth, and social connections.

Aditya Save, an entrepreneur, investor, and executive coach, has more than 25 years of experience leading businesses across Asia, the US, UK, and the Middle East.

At Ananta Quest, he will contribute his expertise in human insight, learning, and professional reinvention to support Primers in navigating this stage of life.

Sanjay Mehta, Founder of Ananta Quest, said, “I’m thrilled to welcome Viral and Aditya as co-founders of Ananta Quest. Their expertise and insight will be invaluable as we build a platform that empowers Primers to embrace connection, purpose, and community in their next chapter.”

Viral Oza added, “I strongly believe that India’s 50+ community is more vibrant and ambitious than ever, they’re healthy, financially independent, and seek meaning well beyond what is seen as conventional retirement, hence Primers. Creating a space that helps them confidently navigate life transitions with clarity, positivity, and a sense of possibility is what Ananta Quest is all about.”

Aditya Save said, “You are younger and healthier than your parents were at your age. And, as a Primer, you want to make the most of this phase. But you need to tap into the right tools, mindset and expertise around you. Our approach is to enable such Primers to take decisive actions for their own future, with clarity, confidence and community.”