Steve Ahern OAM joins New York Festivals 2026 Radio Awards Advisory Board

New Delhi: The New York Festivals® (NYF) 2026 Radio Awards® has announced that Steve Ahern OAM, publisher of radioinfo and Radio Today Australia and an internationally recognised media trainer and consultant, has joined its Advisory Board.

Bringing over four decades of experience in radio and digital media, Ahern has held senior leadership roles across Australia and internationally, including Manager of ABC Radio Sydney, Director of the ABU Media Academy in Kuala Lumpur, and Director of Radio at Australia’s AFTRS.

He is also the founding editor of the radioinfo publications in Australia, Asia, and Africa, and the author of Making Radio, with the latest edition, Making Radio and Podcasts, set for release this year.

“Every year, we work with our advisory board and industry thought leaders to make sure that our categories recognize the innovative audio content being created today world-wide and reflect our commitment to the power of the individual voice,” said Rose Anderson, Executive Vice President, New York Festivals.

“With Steve’s addition to the Board, we gain the 360-degree perspective of someone who is on top of all the new developments in the world of sound in our ever-changing and interconnected world.”

Steve Ahern added, “The NYFestival Awards are held in high esteem around the world. I know that from the response of our radioinfo readers who are always anxious for news about the Festival. It is a privilege for me to be part of the advisory board, I hope to be able to contribute new ideas, the latest technology trends and information about how our industries are evolving to continue the grand tradition of these amazing awards into the future.”

Throughout his career, Ahern has also contributed to building media institutions internationally, including South Africa’s National Electronic Media Institute (NEMISA) and Afghanistan’s Nai Media Institute (NMI), and has developed training curricula for broadcasters in Singapore and India. His work has spanned consultancy, startup ventures, and board leadership, supporting sustainable growth and innovation in media organisations.

Awarded the Order of Australia Medal in 2009 for his contributions to media and training, Ahern continues to serve as an international speaker and consultant, with extensive influence across the global audio community.

The NYF Radio Awards Advisory Board guides the competition in recognising excellence across all genres of audio content. Each year, the awards celebrate creative storytelling and production quality from radio stations, networks, independent producers, publishers, and podcasters worldwide.

The 2025 Storytellers Gala, held on May 22, 2025, showcased winning entries in a virtual event anchored from New York City’s Central Park. The 2026 Storytellers Gala will take place in May 2026. Entries for the 2026 competition, covering content produced or released between January 1, 2025 and January 31, 2026, are open until January 31, 2026.