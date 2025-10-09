House of McDowell’s Soda celebrates friendship with Kartik Aaryan

New Delhi: House of McDowell’s Soda, in collaboration with Publicis Groupe India’s Team Spirit, has unveiled its latest campaign, Yaaron Wali Baat 2.0, which celebrates friendship through the lens of memorable first experiences.

Titled “Karo Kuch Pehli Baar Jab Saath Hon Yaar”, the campaign highlights the firsts that friends experience together, moments that become lasting memories and stories retold over time.

The film depicts Kartik Aaryan encouraging a hesitant friend to take on an unfamiliar challenge, a metaphor for the courage friendship can inspire.

It features a playful montage that reimagines some of history’s most iconic firsts, including landing on the moon and the advent of social media, underscoring how shared experiences can make even the impossible feel achievable.

“Friendship has always been at the heart of House of McDowell’s Soda, and with Yaaron Wali Baat 2.0 we’re taking that legacy forward for a new generation,” said Varun Koorichh, Vice President and Portfolio Head - Marketing, Diageo India.

“The firsts we share with friends are often the ones that shape us the most. Young people today are seeking experiences that matter, not just highlights of success. Through this campaign, we want to inspire them to keep creating those unforgettable stories together.

With Kartik bringing this alive, Yaaron Wali Baat 2.0 is more than a brand film, it is an invitation to celebrate friendship in its truest form and reinforce our role in culture as the brand that champions the power of friendship.”

Kartik Smetacek, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi India, added, “The brief was to reinterpret McDowell’s ‘yaari’ promise for the next generation of consumers. We started with a powerful insight, that so many of our first-time experiences happen with friends.

The creative idea took a leap from there, giving ‘yaari’ a grand stage in history, but doing it with wit and a lightness of touch.”

Kartik Aaryan, long-term brand ambassador, said, “My journey with House of McDowell’s Soda has always been about celebrating the magic of Yaari. What makes ‘Yaaron Wali Baat 2.0’ special is how those moments with your yaars change you, they give you courage, bring out your best, and turn into stories you’ll never forget.

For me, it’s never just about the memory, it’s about the bond that lasts. That’s the true spirit of Yaari, and why my partnership with House of McDowell’s Soda has always been close to my heart.”

The campaign runs across social media, Out-of-Home, and shopper platforms, highlighting the role of friendship in shaping memorable experiences.

Watch the campaign films: