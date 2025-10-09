Domino’s unveils new brand identity with modern design and sound

New Delhi: Domino’s Pizza has introduced a global brand refresh, marking its major update in 13 years.

The company has retained its recognisable logo while introducing brighter red and blue tones, a bolder typeface, refreshed packaging, and a new jingle voiced by five-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Shaboozey.

The changes, which will roll out across the United States and select international markets over the coming months, cover multiple touchpoints including advertising, packaging, digital platforms, in-store graphics and employee uniforms.

“Over the past decade, we became known as a technology company that happens to sell pizza,” said Kate Trumbull, Domino’s executive vice president, global chief marketing officer.

“But with our Hungry for MORE strategy, we’re bringing the focus back to making and delivering the most delicious products and experience, which is what Domino’s customers really want. Rather than launching a more traditional tagline, we’re baking craveability right into our name and every aspect of our brand as a reminder of this relentless focus. You literally can’t say ‘Domino’s’ without saying ‘mmm.’”

The refresh introduces what the company calls a “Cravemark”, an audio and visual expression of the Domino’s name. The jingle, “Dommmino’s,” features Shaboozey’s vocals and is designed to be recognisable and playful.

“Pizza is that one food that brings everyone together, different people and generations and cultures, and no one does it better than Domino’s,” said Shaboozey.

“It was a fun challenge to be the voice for the most craveable food.”

Alongside the new jingle, Domino’s packaging has been redesigned with brighter colours and a simplified layout, keeping the brand’s logo as the focal point. Special edition boxes for products such as the Handmade Pan and Parmesan Stuffed Crust pizzas feature black and metallic gold accents for a more premium presentation.

The company’s refreshed colour palette builds on its existing red and blue, using what it describes as “the hottest version of each” to reflect the heat of a freshly baked pizza.

A new font, “Domino’s Sans,” has also been introduced, described as thicker and rounded to echo the shape of a pizza.

The updates extend to the brand’s website, mobile app, and in-store materials, aligning Domino’s visual identity with its evolving product and customer experience.

“Most companies rebrand themselves when they’re struggling, but after years of category-defying growth, this refresh is about continuing to push to be the best version of ourselves,” said Trumbull. “It’s vibrant, it’s bold, and it’s fun. It’s pizza.”