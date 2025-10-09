Gourmet Investments appoints Shambhavi Mishra as Head of Marketing

New Delhi: Shambhavi Mishra has been appointed Head of Marketing at Gourmet Investments, overseeing the company’s portfolio of international dining brands, including PizzaExpress, Chili’s American Grill & Bar, and P.F. Chang’s, in India.

Mishra has spent the past two years leading marketing for PizzaExpress and Chili’s, focusing on digital strategies, consumer engagement, and large-scale campaigns. In her new role, she will extend these responsibilities across the company’s brands in India.

Before joining Gourmet Investments, Mishra was AVP-Marketing at Impresario Handmade Restaurants, where she managed strategy for brands including SOCIAL, antiSOCIAL, Smoke House Deli, Boss Burger, Lucknowee, and HungLi across more than 47 locations nationwide.

She has overseen collaborations with companies such as Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, Tinder, Bumble, Budweiser, Absolut, Flipkart, and cultural IPs like Fresh Cuts, Satrangi Mela, and Culture Chutney.

Mishra has also led initiatives promoting women’s safety, gender inclusivity, and workplace diversity, integrating these values into both consumer and employee experiences.

An alumna of ISB and MICA, with a foundational degree from the Institute of Technology & Management, Mishra is recognised for her strategic approach, digital-first thinking, and influence in India’s food and beverage sector.