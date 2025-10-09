Rupee112 appoints Hitesh Yadav as Head of Marketing

New Delhi: Rupee112 has appointed Hitesh Yadav as its Head of Marketing. Yadav brings more than a decade of experience in digital marketing and performance-driven strategies across multiple organisations, including fintech, insurance, and media.

Prior to joining Rupee112, Yadav was Digital Marketing Lead at Sammaan Capital Limited, where he managed campaigns focused on PPC, SEO, and optimising ROAS.

He has also held senior marketing roles at RenewBuy, INNOCEAN India, Publicis Groupe, ARM Worldwide, and HT Media, leading digital transformation projects, brand growth strategies, and customer acquisition initiatives.

In his new role, Yadav will oversee Rupee112’s marketing operations, including performance-led campaigns and engagement across digital and offline channels.

Commenting on his appointment, Hitesh Yadav said, “I am thrilled to join Rupee112, a company that is redefining the fintech experience in India. My focus will be on building strategies that not only drive measurable growth but also establish Rupee112 as a benchmark in marketing innovation and customer engagement. I look forward to working with the team to create meaningful impact and set new industry standards.”