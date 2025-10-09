AI agent for paid media GoMarble AI opens to all with cross-channel diagnostics

New Delhi: GoMarble AI, an India-built “AI agent” for paid media teams, has been launched publicly with the promise of explaining what changed in campaigns, why it happened and what to do next.

The tool connects to Meta, Google Ads, GA4 and Shopify to deliver cross-channel diagnostics, plain-language answers and auto-generated reports.

The company says the agent can spot performance drops, recommend specific fixes, analyse static and video creatives for winning patterns and schedule reports on a daily, weekly or monthly cadence.

GoMarble positions the product as a faster alternative to spreadsheet-led analysis for brands and agencies managing multi-platform spends.

According to launch communications amplified on social media, the platform has been tested by more than 2,000 beta users across 80 countries and now cumulatively analyses over 200 million dollars in monthly ad spend. GoMarble’s website separately claims adoption by 1,000-plus marketing teams in 80-plus countries.

Founder Aditya Sriram said the idea began at a hackathon where the team linked a large language model directly to ad accounts, a prototype that later grew into the current agent.

Prior GoMarble posts and documentation describe a Model Context Protocol–based connector layer that lets models such as Claude read live ads data to answer questions without manual exports.

GoMarble is promoting a 14-day trial and a LinkedIn-led offer that unlocks access by commenting “GOMARBLE,” alongside a “Winning Ad Creative Playbook” compiled from analysis of top ads. Its terms of use also reference a 14-day trial period.