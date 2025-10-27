Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Oct 27, 2025

- Oct 27, 2025 16:13 IST
TRAI revises migration-fee rule for cities with no bids, reserves price to be used as base
The regulator said the reserve price fixed for a city, not an average of other cities’ prices, will now be the basis for migration amounts in such cases. Read more...
- Oct 27, 2025 16:06 IST
Apple reportedly plans to introduce ads in its Maps app by next year
Apple is planning to introduce paid listings in the Maps app, enabling businesses to boost visibility in search results and expand the company’s advertising revenue base. Read more...
- Oct 27, 2025 15:53 IST
Kabeer Biswas leaves Flipkart less than a year after joining from Dunzo
Gupta, Vice President at Flipkart, will now take over leadership of Flipkart Minutes to ensure a seamless continuation of operations and business stability. Read more...
- Oct 27, 2025 15:32 IST
Diwali 2025 sees record online turnout as 93% shop digitally
Online fashion, home décor, and beauty lead festive purchases as shoppers start deal-hunting weeks before Diwali, Criteo’s 2025 Festive Insights Report shows a shift to experience-led buying. Read more...
- Oct 27, 2025 14:56 IST
Surej Salim takes charge as president of The Advertising Club Madras for 2025–2026
The newly elected team at The Advertising Club Madras focuses on collaboration, learning, and community engagement while paying tribute to late icon Piyush Pandey. Read more...
- Oct 27, 2025 14:53 IST
Woodford Reserve and Jack Daniel’s gift packs elevate festive gifting
Brown-Forman India unveils its 2025 festive packs for Woodford Reserve and Jack Daniel’s, blending craftsmanship, flavour discovery, and the spirit of gifting this season. Read more...
- Oct 27, 2025 12:56 IST
Eveready appoints The Minimalist as its digital agency partner
Eveready partners with The Minimalist to oversee its digital communication and strengthen engagement across online platforms as the brand expands its presence in the digital space. Read more...
- Oct 27, 2025 12:20 IST
WPP Media says Indian e-commerce is turning “decisively premium”, not just digital
Release playbook titled ‘Beyond Price Tags’ on how premiumisation is shaping what Indians buy online, how they evaluate value, and what they are willing to pay for. Read more...
- Oct 27, 2025 12:06 IST
NDTV launches Golf ProAm to spotlight India’s corporate golf scene
Announced at the NDTV World Summit 2025, the ProAm connects professionals and amateurs across cities, offering a fresh platform for golf and corporate networking. Read more...
- Oct 27, 2025 11:15 IST
Deepinder Goyal commits $25 million to Continue Research exploring human longevity
Goyal describes Continue Research as a long-term study of human longevity, built on the belief that small biological levers could reshape how people age and live. Read more...
- Oct 27, 2025 11:11 IST
JioStar begins full migration from Chinese satellites; what changes now
JioStar’s all channels will move to GSAT-17 and Intelsat-20 by Dec 31, following I&B ministry order, asking broadcasters to shift from AsiaSat-5 and AsiaSat-7 satellites. Read more...
- Oct 27, 2025 11:09 IST
John Nitti, global ad head at Musk’s X, steps down after 10 months
The exit of John Nitti as global ad head marks another senior departure from X, with reports citing frustration over Musk’s decision-making style. Read more...
- Oct 27, 2025 11:08 IST
VerSe Innovation appoints Prakashan Manikoth as Group CFO
Based in Bengaluru, Manikoth will lead VerSe Innovation’s global finance strategy, overseeing planning, M&A, governance, and IPO preparedness. Read more...
- Oct 27, 2025 11:01 IST
Talent tracker: Senior management transitions across sectors
BestMediaInfo.com tracks last week’s major leadership appointments, promotions, and exits impacting the world of advertising, marketing and media. Read more...
- Oct 27, 2025 10:41 IST
Reliance and Meta launch Rs 855 crore AI venture to build enterprise ready platforms for India
Reliance Enterprise Intelligence’s primary focus will be on creating, marketing, and distributing enterprise AI services, including a platform-as-a-service (PaaS). Read more...
- Oct 27, 2025 10:38 IST
Tata Motors renames itself as Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles post demerger
The shares of Tata Motors’ demerged commercial vehicle arm, TML Commercial Vehicles, are expected to list on BSE and NSE in November following the October 1 demerger. Read more...
- Oct 27, 2025 10:33 IST
GST shift, rains hit Q3 sales but FMCG giants stay bullish on India
Unilever, Reckitt, Heineken, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Pernod Ricard and Nestlé all cited September quarter disruptions in India from GST reforms, monsoon rains and state policy changes, but said demand remains strong and the market still offers a long runway for volume growth. Read more...
- Oct 27, 2025 10:30 IST
The role didn’t leverage my strengths: Swati Bhattacharya on exiting GCPL’s Lightbox
Bhattacharya was also part of the GCPL Global Management Committee. Before joining GCPL, she was the creative chairperson at FCB India. Read more...
- Oct 27, 2025 10:23 IST
Chhath Puja is no longer an afterthought to Diwali for marketers
From Parle-G’s emotional family story and Kalyan Jewellers’ Chhath film to Pulse Candy’s 3D ghat game and Tata Tea’s Tikuli art packs, marketers are treating Chhath Puja as a standalone cultural moment. Read more...
- Oct 27, 2025 09:44 IST
Centre set to hike government print ad rates by 26%
The move is expected to be notified after the Bihar Assembly election model code of conduct is lifted next month. Read more...
- Oct 27, 2025 09:39 IST
Alcobev industry projects up to 20% growth in December quarter on festive demand
Industry executives reported a sharp rise in festive sales across IMFL, Scotch, rum, and white spirits like vodka, gin, tequila, and white rum, driven by strong demand. Read more...
- Oct 27, 2025 09:36 IST
TRP guidelines to go through multiple rounds of consultation, says I&B Ministry
Ashwini Vaishnaw said the TRP framework will be finalised only after multiple consultation rounds as the government studies cross-holding concerns raised by broadcasters. Read more...
- Oct 27, 2025 09:31 IST
As UPI evolves, marketers see the next frontier for conversion advertising
With over 20 billion monthly transactions and Rs. 24–25 lakh crore flowing through UPI, new players and AI-driven personalisation are transforming payment interfaces into measurable, high-intent advertising surfaces for brands. Read more...
