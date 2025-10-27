New Delhi: Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has invested $25 million of his personal funds into Continue Research, a health-focused initiative exploring ways to extend human life expectancy.

Goyal, who is also the founder of Eternal, described Continue Research as a long-term exploration into human longevity in what he called the “Post-Darwin” era.

“Continue started as a research effort two years ago, with the belief that if the human body is a system, it should also have its leverage points,” Goyal wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The simple levers that, when adjusted, could fundamentally alter how we age and live.”

“Today, we are expanding Continue Research to include a $25 million fund (entirely personally backed) to support researchers across the world who dare to ask simpler questions than anyone else, who believe biology might be far simpler than we've made it.”

According to its website, Continue Research, incorporated as Upslope Advisors with Goyal as one of the directors, is “neither a company nor a startup”. The initiative describes itself as “a research team + seed fund for the next phase of human existence”.

The other two directors, Akriti Mehta and Simrandeep Singh, have both been with Zomato for more than six years.

“For over a decade, I have believed that most of the world’s problems stem from our short human lifespans,” Goyal said in another post on X, sharing a link for researchers to apply for funding or grants.

“Continue Research’s goal is to extend healthy human function long enough that humans stop making short-term decisions,” he said. “This will be a multi-decadal journey. Our goal here is to become a small catalyst in humanity's journey of conscious evolution. To lead us into the Post-Darwin era.”